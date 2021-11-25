3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

Thanksgiving week is here, and fantasy football leagues are headed into the final stretch of the season too. With playoff spots on the line, it’s more important than ever to find each and every possible lineup advantage you can. To help you make the right moves at running back this week, here are a few names to start and a few to avoid.

Running Back Starts

Rex Burkhead, Texans vs. Jets

It’s hard to believe that Houston’s backfield has gotten worse since the season began, but here we are. Still, they do play the Jets this week, and no team has been worse against running backs when it comes to fantasy football than the Jets. Burkhead lead the Texans backfield with with 18 carries last week in an upset over the Titans.

Antonio Gibson, Football Team vs. Seahawks

Gibson had his best output of the season last week, rolling up 95 yards on 19 carries helping Washington chew up the clock against Carolina. This week, the Football Team takes on a broken Seattle team that’s giving up big points to opposing running backs.

Miles Sanders, Eagles vs. Giants

Sanders looked just fine in his first game back in action since Week 7. He carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards against the Saints. Sanders will lead Philadelphia’s running backs again this week against a Giants team giving up an average of more than 27 fantasy points per game to opposing backfields.

Running Back Sits

Devin Singletary, Bills vs. Saints

The same goes for Zach Moss here; avoid both players. While the Saints got gashed by Philly’s rushing attack last week, New Orleans still has one of the best defenses in the NFL when it comes to keeping opposing running backs in check. They’ve only given up four rushing touchdowns to the position this season and barely over 656 rushing yards.

Alex Collins, Seahawks vs. Football Team

Collins really shouldn’t be in your fantasy football lineup in any week, but being the last man standing in the Seattle backfield is going to make you look twice. He had 36 yards on 10 carries last week. The Seahawks offense is terrible right now.

D’Onta Foreman, Titans vs. Patriots

It looks like Foreman will take over early down work with Adrian Peterson now sent out to pasture. Or maybe he won’t. The Titans brought in Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad last week to fill in for an injured Jeremy McNichols and he lead the group in touches. So not only do you have the dreaded confusing backfield situation, you also have a Patriots team that’s allowed just three touchdowns to opposing running backs all season.