2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

We are in Week 12 of the NFL fantasy and are bulldozing our way to the fantasy football playoffs. Matchups become more and more important each week and we want to try to give you the edge in your leagues! With that in mind, here are two wide receivers to start and two wide receivers to sit as we get into Week 12 fantasy football matchups.

Wide receiver starts

The fantasy football community felt like their son had scored his first NFL touchdown when Jakobi Meyers finally found the end zone in Week 10 for his first career score. Meyers has been continually building a relationship with rookie quarterback Mac Jones and it has been fun watching them connect more and more each week. Meyers only has double-digit fantasy points in three games this year, but has the matchup this week to make it four. The Tennessee Titans are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Aiyuk is the one player keeping this list from all J-names, but is showing signs of bouncing back to the form we saw him take in his 2020 season. He has been largely overshadowed by Deebo Samuel and has underperformed throughout the year, but has at least 15.7 fantasy points in two of his last three games. The 49ers have become more pass-heavy for big plays and they have used their wideouts in a variety of ways. Aiyuk stacks up against the Minnesota Vikings defense this week that is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. In fact, they gave up at least 20 fantasy points to two different receivers in Week 11.

Wide receiver sits

The Broncos are coming off a bye week, but the extra week of prep isn’t going to all of a sudden bring Jerry Jeudy more fantasy value. Due to injuries, Jeudy has only played in four games this season and has fewer than 11 fantasy points in all of them. Since coming back from injury, he hasn’t gotten to double-digit points and the Broncos have struggled passing the ball. This week, Jeudy faces a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Waddle is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season with 16.6 fantasy points in Week 11. The chemistry between QB Tua Tagovailoa and Waddle is great to see, but don’t let the recent success cause you to become overconfident in Waddle’s ceiling each week. While the Panthers' defense hasn’t been as dominant as they were to start the season they still present a tough matchup as they are still giving up only the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.