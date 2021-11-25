2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

We are in Week 12 of the fantasy football season and the pressure is on to make a push to the playoffs. When you are setting your lineups, D/ST is probably often an afterthought but when it comes down to a close matchup I feel like everyone always blames their D/ST. With that in mind, here are two D/STs that you should start and two D/STs that you should sit as you head into your Week 12 fantasy football matchups.

D/ST Starts

I feel like I am in the upside-down right now recommending the Texans defense, but here we are. The Jets offense lost Michael Carter to an injury and quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White are on the Covid-19 list which opens the door for rookie Zach Wilson to be back under center. He is no Sir Mix-A-Lot, but Wilson is certainly Sir-Throws-Picks-A-Lot so there is a good chance that the Texans come away with some turnovers and a startable output.

The Browns are going to have to deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson but he has been dealing with sickness the last two weeks. The Browns had an abysmal performance against the New England Patriots in Week 9, but on either side of that their D/ST has put up at least nine fantasy points. While Jackson is scary, this may be the best time the Browns could face him if he isn’t at 100%.

D/ST Sits

Somehow the Denver Broncos defense got better once they traded Von Miller? I’m still confused by that one but here we are. That being said, they welcome a versatile and high-scoring offense this week. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scored four touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week and then the Broncos also have to deal with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Speaking of the Steelers, they take on the Cincinnati Bengals this week in a rematch of their Week 3 game. In that game, the Steelers took the L in real life and their D/ST came away with only four fantasy points. They are coming into this game dealing with too many injuries and it is going to be a tough game. See if you can a D/ST with a better matchup on your waiver wire this week.