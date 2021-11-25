Top 25 college basketball schedule for November 25th

Thanksgiving Day usually is reserved for the NFL but college basketball fans can get their hoops action as well. The Battle 4 Atlantis tournament is in action, along with several other invitationals. No. 6 Baylor, No. 19 Auburn and No. 22 UConn will all be in action as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis, with UConn vs. Michigan State being the marquee matchup.

No. 4 Kansas will look to keep its hot start going against the North Texas Mean Green. Kansas has been locked in early and hopes to have another monster outing on Thanksgiving Day. North Texas is 2-1, with the only defeat being a three-point loss to Buffalo.

No. 10 Alabama gets to tangle with Rick Pitino’s Iona squad Thursday. The Crimson Tide have emerged as a hoops powerhouse in the SEC under Nate Oats, posting 26 wins a season ago en route to a Sweet 16 appearance.

The No. 24 USC Trojans also appeared in the Sweet 16 last season, beating Pac-12 mate Oregon to reach the Elite Eight. Evan Mobley is no longer a member of the team but Andy Enfield’s squad is still a talented bunch. The Trojans face Saint Joseph’s, a struggling unit under Billy Lange.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Thursday, November 26th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.