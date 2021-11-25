No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 25 Mississippi State picks and best bets for Week 13

The most chaotic rivalry in the SEC returns to enhance (or ruin) your Thanksgiving night as the Ole Miss Rebels travel to Starkville, MS, to meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 118th playing of the Egg Bowl. This heated rivalry will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) successfully wrapped up its home portion of the schedule last Saturday with a 31-17 victory over Vanderbilt. Penning a heartfelt message to the Rebel faithful before the game, quarterback Matt Corral threw for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in his final game in front of the home fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Looming large over this year’s Egg Bowl for Ole Miss is the specter of this being head coach Lane Kiffin’s final game on the sidelines for the Rebels. He’s already being linked to several other coaching vacancies including the recently opened Florida and potentially Miami it make a move.

Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3 SEC) took care of Tennessee State with ease last week in a 55-10 blowout win. Quarterback Will Rogers continued to light it up, throwing for 391 yards and five touchdowns in the win. State has won four of its last five games and a win over “That School Up North” would be a huge momentum boost heading into the offseason.

SP+ Rankings

Ole Miss: 13th overall, 6th offense, 47th defense

Mississippi State: 27th overall, 26th offense, 27th defense

Injury update

Ole Miss

No new injuries to report.

Mississippi State

K Brandon Ruiz Questionable - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ole Miss: 6-4-1 ATS

Mississippi State: 7-4 ATS

Total

Ole Miss: Over 3-8

Mississippi State: Over 6-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Miss. State -1

Total: 61

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1, Miss. State -115

Opening line: Ole Miss -2

Opening total: 60.5

Weather

Low of 29 by the end of the night with early showers in the evening. Winds 9 MPH North.

The Pick

Over 61

Are we going to see some scrappin’ in this game? Absolutely. Are we going to see the head coaches do things with the specific purpose of trolling the other coach? You bet. Are we going to see a player pantomiming a dog relieving himself in the end zone, setting off a chain of events that will alter the entire college football world? Anything is possible in the Egg Bowl.

Both of these teams will be fired up to take the other one down and with two gunslingers capable of throwing for over 400 yards with ease, this one is going to get loose. Hammer the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.