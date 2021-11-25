How to watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State via live online stream

The Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 13 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving night and the game will air on ESPN. While neither team has a chance to make the SEC title game, there’s always more at stake in the Egg Bowl, which tends to produce some crazy games.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is a team that we all expected to see a good season from. Matt Corral has mastered Lane Kiffin’s offense and is firmly in the Heisman conversation, though perhaps on the lower end of it now. They’re averaging over 36 points per game and while the defense can give up yards, they can create turnovers too, with 20 on the season.

Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3 SEC) is a bit more of a surprise than the Rebels. After losses to Memphis and LSU early in the season, it looked like the Bulldogs were in for a long road to November. But they turned it around, winning five of their last seven games, including upset wins over Texas A&M, Kentucky and a massive 28-point comeback win over Auburn.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Mississippi State is a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -115 on the moneyline. That makes Ole Miss a -105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.