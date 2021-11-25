Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary was a non-factor in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. He will look to change that later this week in a Thanksgiving matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary like the rest of the Bills’ offense could do anything in their 41-15 loss to the Colts on Sunday. The 24-year-old running back had 17 yards on three carries and three receptions (four targets) for 26 yards. He also scored 4.3 fantasy points in Week 11, which has been the norm for him this season.

That being said, things do not get any easier for the Bills as they will have to play the Saints on Thanksgiving night. New Orleans’ run defense got absolutely destroyed by Eagles, who had over 200 yards on the ground. However, the Saints are still only allowing 14.2 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the Saints getting gashed on the ground last week, Singletary should not start this week in fantasy.