Zack Moss start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills second-year running back Zack Moss did not have much success against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Moss, along with the rest of the offense will look to get back on track on Thanksgiving night against New Orleans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Moss had a quiet performance on Sunday against the Colts, producing a season-low five yards on three carries. This season, the 5-foot-9 running back has 265 yards on 75 carries and four touchdowns.

After rushing for 184 yards and three scores in the first four games of the season, Moss has only racked up for 81 yards on 29 carries in his last five games. Also, over that span of time, he’s only averaging 4.26 fantasy points, which isn’t enough to confidently start as an RB2 or FLEX spot in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Bills’ running game has struggled over the last few weeks and we shouldn’t expect it to change against the Saints’ defense on Thanksgiving night. Therefore, the best option is to sit Moss for Week 12.