Matt Breida start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

On an afternoon where the Buffalo Bills offense came out flat, Jonathan Taylor became the first Indianapolis Colts player to score five touchdowns in a game. The Bills rushing attack was foiled from the first quarter when the Colts jumped out to a 14-point lead. Matt Breida led the Buffalo backfield with five carries for 51 yards.

Intro Fantasy football analysis: Bills RB Matt Breida

While the 10.85 average fantasy football numbers over the last two games haven’t been anything to marvel over, it could perhaps signify a change in the Bills running back committee moving forward. Breida has outplayed Zack Moss and Devin Singletary since his Week 10 return, and has contributed well both on the ground and through the air, and has found the end zone twice. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out on Thanksgiving Day against a New Orleans Saints team that recently allowed 242 rushing yards to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Breida might be worth serious consideration to start as an RB3/flex.