Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills were stomped by the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday 41-15, and face a faulty New Orleans Saints defense in a short turnaround game in Week 12. Dawson Knox appears to be back to his usual self, now fully recovered from his hand injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox led the Bills in receiving with six catches for 80 yards, making it his best fantasy outing since Week 5. Josh Allen wasn’t his usual self, which should have fantasy managers feeling cheerful. Allen already considered Knox to be his favorite red-zone weapon, so it’s highly encouraging that he looked for the third-year tight end more on early-down snaps for a change last week against the Colts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Knox as a TE1 with touchdown upside against the Saints.