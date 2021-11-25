Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Cole Beasley caught four passes on five targets in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 11 beatdown loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He will look to improve on what has been a harsh two-game slate for him — posting six catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Cole Beasley

Beasley, the Bills’ chief slot weapon over the previous three seasons, hasn’t shown much consistency in an offense that is expected to look for its pass catchers for the majority of a game. The 10th-year-veteran has been playing through a rib injury suffered in Week 9 that has clearly affected him. He was a limited participant in Monday’s practice report.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beasley will continue to have chances to break loose in the open field on a weekly basis. But even against a banged-up New Orleans Saints roster, he’s an unreliable WR4/flex option for the moment.