Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are the NFL’s biggest mystery at the moment. They spoon-fed the Jacksonville Jaguars their second victory of the season in Week 9, crushed the New York Jets in Week 10, and now are coming off arguably their worst loss of the 2021-22 campaign to the Indianapolis Colts. With a quick turnaround on Thursday against the New Orleans Saints, Emmanuel Sanders and the Bills receiving corps need to get back on the right path.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders enters Week 12 as the overall WR34 in standard fantasy formats. He’s failed to haul in a touchdown since Week 5, and has posted double-digit fantasy points only twice this year. Clearly, the Week 7 bye didn’t do any favors for the 34-year-old wideout.

Fantasy managers are equally bemused about Buffalo’s recent shortcomings. Despite Josh Allen’s tough day against the Colts, he’s a must-start no matter the matchup; the same goes for Stefon Diggs. The QB/WR duo had the team’s only two scores last Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sanders has fallen out of the loop, in what appears to be a two-man wrecking crew as of late with Allen and Diggs. Be on the lookout for better receiver options in Week 12.