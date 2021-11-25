Trevor Siemian start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints found themselves on the wrong end of a 14-0 deficit early in the first quarter when they visited the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Trevor Siemian was forced to air it out for most of the game, which eventually amounted to a salvageable 24.2-point fantasy football performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Trevor Siemian

With Alvin Kamara sidelined for the second-straight affair, Siemian threw 22 completions on 40 passing attempts for 214 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Saints’ 40-29 loss. The seventh-year quarterback is a player to monitor ahead of Week 12, but for two totally different reasons: One, will head coach Sean Payton grant him another start under center, or will he be swapped out for Taysom Hill as early as Thursday’s kickoff? Second, if he does get another start, he might be one of the most alluring fantasy quarterbacks to trust since the Saints will likely find themselves in another air-it-out game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

On a short week, it’s likely that the Saints stay put with their starting quarterback for at least another game. If that winds up being the case, Siemian is a low-end QB2 on Thanksgiving Day.