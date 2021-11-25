Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

It’s still uncertain whether it will be Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemian under center for the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day. The Buffalo Bills likely won’t go two-straight weeks of scoring less than 20 points, which makes the starting quarterback decision a heavy one for Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill

Hill, the Saints’ loyal Swiss-army knife since they acquired him in 2017, signed a unique four-year contract extension on Monday that could be worth anywhere from $40 million and $95 million, depending on the position he plays. The position at the moment where he would be most likely to flourish — both physically and financially — is quarterback. He can earn up to $23.75 million per year if he takes the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over Jameis Winston and Siemian. All of these events could potentially be put in motion this week.

A concussion injury in Weeks 5-8, and a recent foot injury have hampered Hill’s opportunity to become the starting quarterback this year. So while Siemian has performed fairly well, he hasn’t won the job outright to this point. Siemian went 22-for-40 for 214 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Eagles in Week 11, making it his third-straight game with at least two scores.

Nevertheless, New Orleans is 0-3 in each of his starts, which could call for a rotational shake-up soon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Monitor the situation with a keen eye as we approach Thursday’s matchup, but it cannot be debated that Hill would be locked in as a high-end QB2 for his staggering rushing ability if he ends up being named the starter.