Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Following three-straight losses, the New Orleans Saints have a Thanksgiving date with the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. Mark Ingram could shine against a team that allowed Jonathan Taylor to post a historic 204 total scrimmage yards and five touchdowns last Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram could have another quality rushing game with Alvin Kamara expected to be sidelined once again on the short week. He’s seamlessly taken on the role as the primary ball carrier, racking up 30 attempts for 135 yards and one touchdown in Kamara’s absence. He will look to get the same volume against a Bills defense that has given up the seventh-most rushing yards per contest (137.7) the last three games.

Ingram’s pass-catching numbers have also seen a jump since his return to New Orleans. The 31-year-old running back has averaged five catches on 6.7 targets for 35.7 yards receiving since Week 9.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Ingram on Thursday.