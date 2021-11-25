Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Marquez Callaway was virtually nonexistent in the New Orleans Saints’ passing attack last Sunday but was able to find the end zone on a 26-yard catch from Trevor Siemian early in the fourth quarter. The Buffalo Bills allow a league-best 0.7 passing touchdowns per game, so Callaway might have some trouble extending his three-game touchdown streak.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Despite entering Week 12 as the overall WR44, Callaway has put together a decent season in his second year. There’s been a lack of continuity at the quarterback position since Jameis Winston’s knee injury in Week 8. Callaway has failed to record more than three passes on an average of 4.7 targets in any of the games in Winston’s absence.

The fact is, the 23-year-old wideout hasn’t recorded over 37 receiving yards since Week 5. He’s hauled in six touchdowns but has only tallied double-digit fantasy points twice in the 2021-22 campaign.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Callaway’s low volume in the Saints offense makes him a hard pass in fantasy lineups this week.