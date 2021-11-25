Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints recorded 22 catches for 214 yards through the air in last week’s 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With Alvin Kamara sidelined for the second-straight affair, Deonte Harris disappointed the believers. The third-year receiver posted two catches on five targets for 11 yards and no touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

There’s still not much clarity on who the Saints view as their No. 1 wideout through 11 weeks. Harris (WR52), Marquez Callaway (WR43) and Tre’Quan Smith are all still wavering from the opportunity; Michael Thomas missing the entire season should’ve supplied the impetus.

That hasn’t been the case.

The Buffalo Bills allow the least amount of fantasy points to opposing receivers in the NFL with 13.3 per game. So even if the Saints find themselves in their now-familiar third-quarter comeback raid, Trevor Siemian’s ineptitude leaves little doubt on fantasy managers’ decisions to trust any of the Saints not named Mark Ingram.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Harris in Week 12.