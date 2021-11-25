The Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars meet in the final week of the regular season for the Apple Cup. This is a classic Pacific Northwest rivalry and features not just two state schools, but two entirely different cultures. Washington is the urban university in tech-heavy Seattle while Washington State is in vast, rural Pullman.

Why is it called the Apple Cup?

This used to be called the Governor’s Cup, but was renamed to the Apple Cup in 1962. It was renamed because of Washington’s reputation as a major apple producer. It’s estimated the state harvests between 10-12 billion apples every year.

Who won last year?

The Huskies won the 2019 game 31-13. Last year’s contest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All-time results

Washington leads the series 74-32-6. The Huskies have dominated this rivalry and currently hold a seven-game winning streak.

History

This series hasn’t been particularly close recently. Washington has won the last seven meetings, and nine of the last 10. Washington State pulled off a 31-28 overtime upset in Mike Leach’s first season in Pullman in 2012. Prior to that game, the Cougars won back-to-back meetings in 2004-05 and 2007-08.

Trophy

The trophy is presented to the winning team after the game by the state’s governor. It has a wooden base with results of previous games, a plate featuring logos of both schools, and a chalice-shaped trophy topped with an apple.