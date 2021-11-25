Marquise Goodwin start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scored his first touchdown of the season last week against the Baltimore Ravens. Goodwin will try to add to his touchdown total on Thursday afternoon against Detroit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Marquise Goodwin

Last week, Goodwin had his best game as a Bear, racking up four receptions (eight targets) for 104 yards and a touchdown. It was the second-straight game that the speedy wideout had at least 50 yards. The 31-year-old Goodwin also scored 16.40 fantasy points (season-high) in Week 11.

The Lions’ pass defense has been solid, however, they’ll have to worry about the speed of Mooney along with Goodwin. This season, Detroit has allowed 12.1 yards per pass attempt, which is the second-highest in the NFL. Therefore, if the Bears were smart, they should get Mooney or Goodwin the ball in space and let them create a big play or two.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a FLEX play to take a flier on, then Goodwin might be a solid starting option with Allen Robinson hurt.