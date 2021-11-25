Best DFS lineup strategy for Bills-Saints Thanksgiving matchup

Rounding out the slate of Thanksgiving games on Thursday night is this matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints. The Bills are coming off a game where they got stomped 41-15 by the Indianapolis Colts and are needing to rebound to stay in the AFC East divisional race. The Saints haven’t recovered well from the loss of quarterback Jameis Winston for the season and have lost three straight games. They are still second in the NFC South though so a win this week keeps them in the playoff hunt.

All prices via DraftKings.

Injuries

BUF WR Cole Beasley - removed from final injury report but dealing with a rib injury

NO RB Alvin Kamara - questionable with a knee injury

NO RB Mark Ingram - questionable with a knee injury

Captain’s Chair

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Allen is going to be the most expensive player in this matchup, but for good reason. The Bills are coming off a blowout loss, but they have won the game following a loss each time they have lost this season so far. Allen is up for a big game and the Saints aren’t swiss cheese against opposing quarterbacks, but they are giving up solid points to wide receivers and Allen likes relying on his pass-catchers.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

Speaking of wide receivers, Sanders is poised for a big game. The Saints are giving up the eighth-most DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers and they are going to have their hands full with teammate Stefon Diggs. This creates an opportunity for Sanders to rebound from his Week 11 game where he had three receptions for only 25 yards. When the Bills have faced a team that has focused on Diggs, Sanders usually shines.

Value Plays

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills— $8,000

Another Bills pass-catcher that should have a solid outing is the tight end, Dawson Knox. Knox had 10 target’s in the Bills’ Week 11 game and it was his most productive performance since returning from injury in Week 10. The Saints are doing a decent job at shutting down tight ends, but from his usage in the passing game, Knox is a solid option for your lineup.

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints — $5,800

The matchups for the Saints are brutal this game, but you can’t set a lineup of all Bills players. Well, you could, but trust me it isn’t pretty. Smith has back-to-back games with at least seven targets. This matchup is awful as the Bills are giving up the fewest DFS points to opposing wide receivers. The outlook for players on the NOLA side of the ball isn’t much better so hopefully, Smith can do something with the targets he gets.

Tony Jones Jr., RB, New Orleans Saints- $600

This is an extra one. Keep an eye on the injury report for the Saints, but if Kamara and/or Ingram end up missing this game, Jones would be the one to step in as the starter. The matchup isn’t great, but the best ability may be availability for him so if either of the starters sits, give him a look for your lineup on the chance that he gets thrown out there.