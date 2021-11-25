Why do the Lions and Cowboys play on Thanksgiving every year?

Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means it is time for the annual NFL triple-header. The day had long been a double-header involving two familiar teams, but in 2006 the league added a night game that involves different teams each year.

Yep, it’s time once again to open your Thanksgiving sports viewing with the Detroit Lions!

The Lions will host the Chicago Bears in a division rivalry matchup that is lacking some steam. The Lions are 0-9-1 and the Bears are 3-7 with head coach Matt Nagy the subject of numerous firing rumors. Justin Fields is sidelined with a rib injury and all in all, this could be an ugly matchup.

So, why are the Lions always on television on Thanksgiving day? We can thank history for that. Detroit has hosted a Thanksgiving game almost every year since 1934. ESPN noted the team first hosted a holiday game when owner G.A. Richards scheduled a matchup with the Bears the year he moved the team from Portsmouth, Ohio. Aside from a World War 2 stoppage of play from 1939 to 1944, the Lions have played every year on Thanksgiving. They are 37-42-2 on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys joined them as a regular Thanksgiving host in 1966. Naturally, they did so because they wanted to build national publicity for the franchise. Dallas is 31-21-1 in their Thanksgiving history.

We generally see a rotation of teams, but given the Lions history, it’s no surprise the Bears and Packers are on the short list of teams playing the most games on Thanksgiving. The Bears are 19-15-2 while the Packers are 14-14-2.

Lions president Rod Wood discussed the Thanksgiving tradition recently and he does not see it changing anytime soon.