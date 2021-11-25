NFL playoff picture: What does Raiders-Cowboys mean for AFC, NFC standings

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to town on Thanksgiving Day in the middle game of the holiday. The Raiders have lost three straight amidst multiple off-field problems while the Cowboys are on track to cruise to the division title if they can stay healthy. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Cowboys are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Raiders have dropped to 5-5 after three straight losses to the Giants, Chiefs, and Bengals since their Week 8 bye. They now are tied with the Broncos for last place in the AFC West. They are a game back of the second place Chargers and 1.5 games back of the first place Chiefs. They rank 11th overall in the conference, sitting a game back of the seventh place Bills, but with the Steelers, Colts, and Browns all sitting between them.

AFC playoff field schedule this week

Chiefs — BYE

Chargers @ Broncos

Steelers @ Bengals

Colts vs. Bucs

Browns @ Ravens

Cowboys playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Cowboys are 7-3 and sit atop the NFC East with a 2.5 game lead on the Eagles in the NFC East. Dallas has lost two of their last three, leaving them in fourth place among the four division leaders. They’re tied with the Bucs, but Tampa has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas. Both teams are a half game back of the Packers and two back of the Cardinals for the top two records in the conference.

NFC playoff field schedule this week

Cardinals — BYE

Rams vs. Packers

Bucs @ Colts

Eagles @ Giants