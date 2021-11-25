NFL playoff picture: What does Bills-Saints mean for AFC, NFC standings

The New Orleans Saints host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day in a game with significant playoff implications for both teams. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. and the game will air on NBC. The Bills are a 6.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Bills are 6-4 and coming off an ugly loss to the Colts. Buffalo was 4-1 at one point but has gone 2-3 over their last five games and suddenly find themselves out of the division lead. The Patriots are now a half game up. With last week’s loss and the Patriots win, Buffalo dropped from a top four seed to No. 7. The Bills are tied with the Chargers and Bengals for the three wild card spots, and sitting a half game up on the Steelers, Colts, and Browns.

AFC playoff field schedule this week

Patriots vs. Titans

Chargers @ Broncos

Bengals vs. Steelers

Colts vs. Buccaneers

Browns @ Ravens

Saints playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Saints have lost three straight to the Falcons, Titans, and Eagles, and now find themselves 5-5 and two games back of the first place Bucs in the NFC South. New Orleans is still a half game up on Carolina and a game up on Atlanta.

They are currently in seventh place in a messy NFC playoff race. The Vikings, Saints, and 49ers are tied for sixth place. Minnesota is in sixth due to conference record tiebreaker over the other two, and the Saints are in seventh place based on strength of victory over the 49ers. The Eagles and Panthers are a half game back and Washington and Atlanta are a full game back.

NFC playoff field schedule this week

Bucs @ Colts

Panthers @ Dolphins

Eagles @ Giants

Falcons @ Jaguars

Vikings @ 49ers