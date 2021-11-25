Baker Mayfield listed as full participant in Thursday’s practice in Week 12

The Cleveland Browns are likely going to have Baker Mayfield at quarterback Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Mayfield logged a full practice Thursday and should come into the weekend without an injury designation.

Fantasy football implications

Mayfield is an intriguing streaming option this week with Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes on a bye. The quarterback has taken a back seat to Cleveland’s running game this season, which should be at full strength with Kareem Hunt back. Mayfield did throw for 343 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in last year’s wild 47-42 game against the Ravens, so he does have experience against this defense. The game is likely to be a high-scoring affair, which further helps Mayfield’s cause. Fantasy managers who stream quarterbacks and have an appetite for risk can look into Mayfield as an option, especially with injury concerns gone after the quarterback logged a full practice Thursday.