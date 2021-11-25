Ricky Seals-Jones sits out first practice of Week 12, seems unlikely to play

The Washington Football Team returned to practice on Thursday to open their first official practice of Week 12. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was once again unable to practice due to a hip injury. He suffered the injury in Week 10 and did not practice at all in Week 11 before being ruled out for the game.

Washington will play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, so their official practice schedule runs Thursday through Saturday. They’ll announce a final injury report on Saturday afternoon.

Fantasy football implications

The timing isn’t great for RSJ with Logan Thomas working his way back. RSJ hasn’t exactly blown our socks off, but he’s been productive enough to work his way into some fantasy value. Washington opened Thomas’ practice window this week, and we could very well see him play on Monday for the first time since Week 4. RSJ’s window for building fantasy relevance this season could close with that return.