NFL Survivor pool, Week 12: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

Odds are high that most Survivor pools are just about a wrap at this point in the season. Last week’s Texans win over the Titans likely cleaned out some of the last remaining pools, but maybe you’re stuck with some grinders and need assistance!

It’s been a wild run of upsets in the NFL. Last week saw Houston beat Tennessee 22-13 in a game they controlled rather handily. Arizona went into Seattle with Colt McCoy and beat the Seahawks. The Vikings won a critical divisional game over the favored Packers. We even saw Washington go into Charlotte and beat the Panthers. It was a busy Sunday of upsets.

And so, we’re back with another week of Survivor picks, broken up as safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Cowboys over Raiders

Bills over Saints

See below on Cowboys-Raiders. For Bills-Saints, New Orleans has too many problems right now with a bad quarterback situation and Alvin Kamara sidelined. The Bills are worth saving more than the Cowboys.

Best value picks

Cowboys over Raiders

The Cowboys have a little bit of remaining value, but frankly, this is the week to use them. Their remaining games are at the Saints, two games with Washington, at the Giants, at home against the Cardinals and at the Eagles. Divisional games should be avoided, leaving at Saints and home against the Cardinals. Mauybe you save them for the Saints, but there are other quality matchups to use next week.

Trap pick

Patriots vs. Titans

The Titans were stunned by Houston last week, but given their mostly winning ways, it’s hard to get behind this, even with New England a six-point favorite. The Patriots probably win, but there are too many questions here.