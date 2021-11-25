Raiders-Cowboys predictions: Breaking down NFL betting splits, picks for Week 12 Thanksgiving game

In the second game on Thanksgiving, we have the Las Vegas Raiders heading down to Jerry World to play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Raiders (5-5) are in search of a win as they’ve dropped three consecutive games and last won on the road on October 17 against the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys (7-3) are looking to rebound from their 19-9 road loss against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Below we will breakdown the odds and splits below courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook for this AFC-NFC battle.

Raiders vs. Cowboys, Week 12 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cowboys are 7.5-point favorites. 78% of the handle and 61% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to cover.

Is the public right? Despite not having Amari Cooper, the public believes that this is a good spot for the Cowboys to cover at home on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys are 8-2 against the spread this season and 6-1 ATS in their last seven games at home. Dallas should be able to make things happen on the ground and through the air with CeeDee Lamb on track to play after going through the concussion protocol.

The Raiders are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games and have been outscored by 17.6 points per game in this last three games. However, Las Vegas is 2-1 ATS when they are road dogs this season. If Vegas can run the ball and open up things in the passing game, then the offense might have some success. But I would not be surprise to see Dallas cover as they are 2-1 ATS when favored by a touchdown or more.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 51. 55% of the handle and 53% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? With the Raiders’ offense struggling to score points recently (14.3 points per game), it’s tough to see the over happening. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ offense is only scoring 22.6 points per game in their last three games. When you see those stats, it makes you want to stay from the over.

Betting the moneyline: The Cowboys are home favorites with moneyline odds at -335. Moneyline odds for the Raiders are at +269. 74% of the handle and 80% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to win.

Is the public right? Unless the Raiders can find a consistent offensive gameplan, I don’t see them winning on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys have been great at home this season and will to put on a show on national TV.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.