Marquise Goodwin injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. Goodwin is dealing with a shoulder injury. However, he was listed as a full participant in practice for three sessions this week, so he should be good to go when the Bears travel to face the Detroit Lions in the Thanksgiving Day matinee game.

Fantasy football impact: Marquise Goodwin (shoulder)

Goodwin stepped up in a big way last week when the Bears were without Allen Robinson. Targeted eight times, Goodwin caught four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, his first score since 2019. He’ll be Chicago’s No. 2 receiver behind Darnell Mooney. The Bears will have Andy Dalton starting at quarterback this week too, which should give the Bears’ passing game a boost, especially for Mooney and Goodwin. He’ll be a solid option in fantasy football lineups this week, especially DFS lineups for Thursday’s games.