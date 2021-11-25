Jared Goff injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is officially listed as questionable on the Week 12 injury report. He’s still dealing with an oblique injury that kept him out of the lineup last week. The Lions did not practice on Wednesday, so Goff was estimated to be a limited participant on the official report for that day’s session. It’s going to be a game-time decision for the Lions and Goff.

Fantasy football impact: Jared Goff (oblique)

It’s a good sign that Goff would have been limited rather than a non-participant for Wednesday’s practice session. He may not be feeling 100 percent, but he’ll give the Lions a much better shot at preventing a Thanksgiving Day embarrassment than backup Tim Boyle.

If Goff does play, it should give the team’s pass catchers a better fantasy football outlook too, especially running back D’Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Lions host the Chicago Bears in the first of three games on Thursday, so you’ll have time to make the necessary adjustments to your fantasy football lineup when inactives are announced.