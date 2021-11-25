Allen Robinson injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Robinson is still dealing with the hamstring injury that kept him out of action last week against the Ravens. He did not practice at all this week, even in walkthroughs, so it’s unlikely that he’ll end up playing in this one.

Fantasy football impact: Allen Robinson (hamstring)

Robinson has been out since Week 9, when he caught four passes on six targets for a season-high 68 yards. He might have had a better chance at some decent fantasy numbers this week with Andy Dalton starting at quarterback.

Without Robinson, the Bears will lean on Darnell Mooney who had 121 yards and a touchdown last week. Marquise Goodwin had a larger role without Robinson last week, catching four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Mooney is a solid starting option in fantasy football lineups this week, and Goodwin isn’t a bad play either.