CeeDee Lamb injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Game day update: Lamb is progressing, but still needs final game-day clearance from the concussion protocol. Ian Rapoport reported that it was going to be “awfully tight but still theoretically possible” that he plays. This will be something to keep an eye on at 3 p.m. ET when the Cowboys publish their inactives report.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lamb is still in the league’s concussion protocol, and he had not been cleared as of Wednesday evening when the official injury report was released. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t get cleared in time to suit up for Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, but we’ll have to wait til the day of the game to see.

Fantasy football impact: CeeDee Lamb (concussion)

Lamb was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. But there is optimism that he’s on track to play this week. He’s said to be making progress, and the team is optimistic that he’ll play.

If Lamb does play, he should see a healthy dose of targets with Amari Cooper out of action on the COVID list. He and Michael Gallup will be the team’s top two options. If Lamb does not get cleared in time to play, the Cowboys will lean on Gallup in the passing game.