Allen Robinson is inactive for Week 12 vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears announced Week 12 inactives and Allen Robinson is officially inactive for their matchup against the Lions. Robinson was listed as doubtful this week due to a hamstring injury. He did not practice in any of the team’s sessions this week.

This is not at all surprising, as Robinson was already doubtful to suit up in the contest. The receiver has been unable to replicate his standard seasons this year with the Bears, which has caused a ripple effect across the offense. Even with Justin Fields taking over as quarterback, Robinson is not putting up his usual numbers. That’s going to be problem for the Bears if they have to move the receiver at the end of the season. With Robinson sidelined, expect Darnell Mooney to be one of Andy Dalton’s primary targets in this contest. Fantasy managers probably weren’t starting Robinson anyway, even with the favorable matchup against the Lions so this designation doesn’t hurt much.