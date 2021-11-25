Jared Goff is active for Week 12 vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions announced Week 12 inactives and Jared Goff is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bears. Goff was listed as questionable this week due to a oblique injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

With three limited practices, it was clear Goff was progressing in the right direction and will suit up for the Lions on Thanksgiving. This has been a rough season in Detroit, although the Lions have been competitive in a lot of their losses. This is one of their best chances to win a game this year, with the Bears coming into town after another brutal loss.

Goff starting gives Detroit’s entire offense a boost, although the only players with widespread fantasy relevance will be D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson. Managers of both players will be happy to see Goff active. The quarterback likely won’t be used in lineups himself, even with a decent matchup.