Marquise Goodwin is active for Week 12 vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears announced Week 12 inactives and Marquise Goodwin is officially active for their matchup against the Lions. Goodwin was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice this entire week.

The initial designation doesn’t make much sense, as Goodwin logged full practices every day of the week. The wide receiver will start opposite Darnell Mooney in what has been a lethargic Bears offense so far this season. Justin Fields is out, so Andy Dalton takes over at quarterback. Dalton did have some good throws last week against the Ravens, and Goodwin only needs one or two plays to pay off in fantasy football. Managers may want to take advantage of what looks to be a favorable matchup against the Lions, but Goodwin has not been a proven fantasy asset this season. He’s best left on the bench, even if he is active for this game.