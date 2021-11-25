 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CeeDee Lamb will be inactive for Week 12 vs. Raiders

CeeDee Lamb will be inactive for the Cowboys’ matchup against the Raiders. We break down what it means.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
CeeDee Lamb will be inactive for the Dallas Cowboys Thursday in their matchup against the Raiders. Lamb was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion. He did not practice for two days but did log a limited session Wednesday.

Even with a limited practice session Wednesday, Lamb ultimately could not clear the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Cowboys are now down him and Amari Cooper in this game against the Raiders, which certainly hurts Dak Prescott’s fantasy upside. Michael Gallup gets a boost though as Dallas’ top receiver, and fantasy managers might toy with the idea of playing Cedrick Wilson as a flex. Dalton Schultz is also going to see some additional targets with Lamb out. Overall, Dallas’ offense needs to recover in a big way after a Week 11 dud against Kansas City. Let’s see if the Cowboys can get things moving in the right direction even with Lamb out.

