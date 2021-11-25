CeeDee Lamb will be inactive for Week 12 vs. Raiders

CeeDee Lamb will be inactive for the Dallas Cowboys Thursday in their matchup against the Raiders. Lamb was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion. He did not practice for two days but did log a limited session Wednesday.

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb was not able to pass the final steps of concussion protocol and will not play today vs. Las Vegas, per @JayGlazer. Dallas down Amari Cooper and Lamb. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2021

Even with a limited practice session Wednesday, Lamb ultimately could not clear the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Cowboys are now down him and Amari Cooper in this game against the Raiders, which certainly hurts Dak Prescott’s fantasy upside. Michael Gallup gets a boost though as Dallas’ top receiver, and fantasy managers might toy with the idea of playing Cedrick Wilson as a flex. Dalton Schultz is also going to see some additional targets with Lamb out. Overall, Dallas’ offense needs to recover in a big way after a Week 11 dud against Kansas City. Let’s see if the Cowboys can get things moving in the right direction even with Lamb out.