College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving day in college hoops with plenty of appetizing matchups featuring Top 25 teams. The No. 22 UConn Huskies and Michigan State Spartans headline a relatively light holiday slate, while the defending champions Baylor Bears are also in action against a pesky VCU Rams squad. Fewer games doesn’t necessarily mean fewer chances for upset potential, though, as several matchups could go the underdog’s way.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, November 25. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 19 Auburn

The Ramblers are a tough, consistent team which doesn’t make mistakes. Drew Valentine has been with the program throughout its rise in college basketball and is essentially a continuation of the Porter Moser era. The Tigers might be more talented but the Ramblers are more than capable of handing Bruce Pearl another early loss in the season.

Iona vs. No. 10 Alabama

This is a tournament rematch, where the Crimson Tide topped the Gaels 68-55. Rick Pitino is in Year 2 at Iona and should have a solid team again. Alabama has become a powerhouse in the SEC over the last few seasons but this has upset written all over it. The Crimson Tide will have their hands full with Iona.

VCU vs. No. 6 Baylor

The Bears lost a lot from their championship roster but do bring back some key players in Flo Thamba, James Akinjo and Matthew Mayer. VCU is best known for its “Havoc” defense but the Rams have dropped off a little bit over the past few seasons. Nevertheless, there’s no easy wins against VCU. The Bears will have to work hard for this.

