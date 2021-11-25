24 USC vs. St. Joseph’s: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The two-day Wooden Legacy tournament will tip off with the No. 24 USC Trojans taking on the St. Joseph’s Hawks on Thanksgiving night from the Anaheim Convention Center.

USC is off to a 4-0 start with their best win coming on the road against Temple in the second game of the season. Boogie Ellis is leading the Trojans with 17 points per game early on and is shooting well from the floor with a 57.1% clip on field goals including 47.1% on three-point attempts.

St. Joseph’s will enter with a 2-2 record without much tough competition. Through four games, the Hawks’ leading scorer has been Taylor Funk, who is averaging 18.5 points per game and scored at least 16 in every game so far. He has started out hot from the three-point line, knocking down an average of four deep balls per game.

How to watch USC vs. St. Joseph’s

When: Thursday, November 25th, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -18

Total: 148.5

