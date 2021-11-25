 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#24 USC vs. St. Joseph’s: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

USC and St. Joseph’s will tip off the four-team Wooden Legacy event on Thursday night.

By Erik Buchinger

The two-day Wooden Legacy tournament will tip off with the No. 24 USC Trojans taking on the St. Joseph’s Hawks on Thanksgiving night from the Anaheim Convention Center.

USC is off to a 4-0 start with their best win coming on the road against Temple in the second game of the season. Boogie Ellis is leading the Trojans with 17 points per game early on and is shooting well from the floor with a 57.1% clip on field goals including 47.1% on three-point attempts.

St. Joseph’s will enter with a 2-2 record without much tough competition. Through four games, the Hawks’ leading scorer has been Taylor Funk, who is averaging 18.5 points per game and scored at least 16 in every game so far. He has started out hot from the three-point line, knocking down an average of four deep balls per game.

How to watch USC vs. St. Joseph’s

When: Thursday, November 25th, 9:30 p.m. ET
Where: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California
TV: ESPN2
Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -18
Total: 148.5

