10 Alabama vs. Iona: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will play in one of the first round matchups of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving night, and they will take on the Iona Gaels in a matchup between undefeated teams.

Alabama has taken advantage of a weak non-conference schedule to this point with a 4-0 record. Jalen Shackelford scored at least 17 points in all four games to this point, and he is leading the Crimson Tide with 19.5 points per game. Alabama could get Juwan Gary back in the lineup as he missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Iona is off to a 5-0 start in Year 2 under head coach Rick Pitino, though the Gaels have not played a team anywhere close to as talented as Alabama to this point. Nelly Junior Joseph is leading the team in points (16.6), rebounds (7.2) and blocks (1.6) per game early on and will be a factor on Thursday night.

How to watch #4 Alabama vs. Iona

When: Thursday, November 25th, 5:00 p.m. EET

Where: HP Field House, Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -12

Total: 149

