4 Kansas vs. North Texas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The ESPN Events Invitational will tip off on Thursday, November 25th with the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks as the top-ranked team in the field. They will take on the North Texas Mean Green at 2:30 p.m. ET from HP Field House in Orlando, Florida.

Kansas looked impressive in their first game of the season, a 13-point win over the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic. Since then, the Jayhawks hammered Tarleton and Stony Brook to improve to 3-0. Remy Martin injured his back in their previous game, so be sure to check for injuries prior to game time.

North Texas was projected to finish in the middle of the pack in Conference USA, and the Mean Green will enter Thursday’s matchup with a 2-1 record, coming off a 64-36 win over UT Arlington a week ago. Tylor Perry is North Texas’ leading scorer early on with 17.3 points per game, and he has been an incredibly efficient shooter. He has connected on 59.3% of field goals, 56.3% of three-point shots and made all 11 free throws through three games.

How to watch North Texas vs. #4 Kansas

When: Thursday, November 25th, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: HP Field House, Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -14.5

Total: 131

The Pick

Kansas -14.5

The Jayhawks are the real deal, and should be able to pick their score against a North Texas team that has a loss to Buffalo, but more importantly has only played one other Division I game this season. It’s tough to face the Jayhawks when you haven’t stepped on the court in a week, much less following a 64-36 win over lowly UT-Arlington.

