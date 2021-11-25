Mark Ingram injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Ingram is dealing with a knee injury. He was listed as a non-participant in practice on Tuesday, an estimate for the day’s walkthrough, but he was limited on Wednesday. The Saints host a Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, in the primetime slot, so we might not get confirmation of Ingram’s status until the day of the game.

Fantasy football impact: Mark Ingram (knee)

The Saints are still without Alvin Kamara, who’s on the mend from a knee injury himself. Last week without Kamara, Ingram led the backfield with 16 carries for 88 yards in a loss to the Eagles. He also caught six passes on eight targets for another 25 yards.

If Ingram can’t play or winds up on a pitch count because of his injury, the Saints will lean on Tony Jones to handle the bulk of the work on the ground. Jones had three carries for two yards last week.