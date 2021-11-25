Mark Ingram is inactive for Week 12 vs. Bills

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 12 inactives and Mark Ingram is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Bills. Ingram was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice for two days but did split those limited sessions with a missed practice.

This was the expected route for Ingram, who joins top running back Alvin Kamara on the sidelines. This means Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery are likely going to split duties in the backfield. The Saints could also use Deonte Harris out of the backfield with his speed. This is a tough blow for fantasy managers, who were likely banking on being able to use at least one proven running back out of Ingram and Kamara.

The Saints have been abysmal offensively with Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas sidelined, so the expectations are naturally low for the rest of this offensive group. While the Bills did have a rough go in Week 11, they still boast one of the league’s top defenses. This one could get ugly for New Orleans.