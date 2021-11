Flex rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season. We have a buffet of football on this Thanksgiving game with three games to keep our eyes occupied while we shovel food into our mouth holes. And to help you set your lineups before this Thursday football bonanza, we’ve got updated flex rankings. These are .5 PPR, which is so hot right now.

Remember to always keep your Thursday fantasy starters out of the flex spot. You may need that flexibility come Sunday or Monday.

Bye Weeks

Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals

Week 12 flex rankings