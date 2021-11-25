Jared Goff start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions went with Tim Boyle last week with Jared Goff dealing with an oblique injury. Boyle threw for a total of 77 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Cleveland Browns. No matter what you think of Goff, Boyle just isn’t an option.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff has been especially bad over the last five games, throwing for one touchdown to four interceptions. In his first four games he had seven touchdown passes to just two interceptions. But, with his recent struggles and his oblique likely not at 100 percent, his outlook isn’t great for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears.

Thankfully for Goff, Khalil Mack is out for the rest of the season and the Bears aren’t a dominant defense, but they have held opposing quarterbacks to below average fantasy points this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Goff is an automatic sit in most leagues, but if you have him rostered, there’s a good chance you are in a 2QB league, where desperation can get you to start any quarterback who will start. For Goff, that would be the only situation where you’d want to do so.