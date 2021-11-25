 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening lines for college basketball on Thanksgiving

We go over the odds for the NCAA basketball odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thanksgiving.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jalen Adams #2 of the Connecticut Huskies at the free throw line during the UConn Huskies Vs Cincinnati Bearcats, American Athletic Conference Semi Final, NCAA Men’s Basketball game on March 11th, 2017 at the XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Happy Thanksgiving all! If you’re preparing to endure your family and you’ve already watched too much Godfather, we’ve got a full slate of college hoop to get you through the holiday.

The top game on the schedule is UConn taking on Michigan State in the final of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis at noon. The Huskies were able to escape Auburn in the last round with a 115-109 overtime win. Adama Sanogo led UConn in scoring with 30 points. A few Big 12 powerhouses are in action in cupcake games with No. 2 Kansas facing North Texas while No. 6 Baylor takes on VCU.

Here are the opening odds for the Thanksgiving slate of games NCAA Men’s Basketball from DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Basketball odds, Thanksgiving

Visitor Home Spread Total Moneyline odds
Dayton Miami FL Miami -6 135.5 Dayton +205, Miami FL -225
UConn Michigan State UConn -2.5 137 UConn -140, Michigan State +120
South Alabama San Diego San Diego -1.5 136.5 South Alabama +105, San Diego -125
Presbyterian New Orleans New Orleans -2 137.5 New Orleans -130, Presbyterian +110
North Texas Kansas Kansas -14.5 130 Kansas -1000, North Texas +650
Auburn Loyola Chicago Auburn -2.5 144.5 Auburn -140, Loyola Chicago +120
Hawaii UIC Hawaii -2 132.5 Hawaii -120, UIC +100
Central Arkansas VMI VMI -9 146.5 VMI -410, Central Arkansas +310
Alabama Iona Alabama -12 152.5 Alabama -675, Iona +475
Baylor VCU Baylor -13 129 Baylor -800, VCU +550
New Mexico UAB UAB -12 150 UAB -720, New Mexico +500
Maryland Richmond Maryland -1.5 139.5 Maryland -120, Richmond +100
UC San Diego Southern Mississippi UC San Diego -1 141 UC San Diego -125, Southern Mississippi +105
Belmont Drake Drake -3 150.5 Drake -160, Belmont +140
Arizona State Syracuse Syracuse -2 142.5 Syracuse -130, Arizona State +110
San Francisco Towson San Francisco -13 137 San Francisco -760, Towson +525
Louisville Mississippi State Mississippi State -1.5 133 Louisville +105, Mississippi State -125
USC Saint Josephs USC -18 150 USC -1600, Saint Josephs +900
UNCW Montana Montana -7 132.5 Montana -265, UNCW +215
Georgetown San Diego State San Diego State -8 132 San Diego State -320, Georgetown +250

