Opening lines for college basketball on Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving all! If you’re preparing to endure your family and you’ve already watched too much Godfather, we’ve got a full slate of college hoop to get you through the holiday.
The top game on the schedule is UConn taking on Michigan State in the final of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis at noon. The Huskies were able to escape Auburn in the last round with a 115-109 overtime win. Adama Sanogo led UConn in scoring with 30 points. A few Big 12 powerhouses are in action in cupcake games with No. 2 Kansas facing North Texas while No. 6 Baylor takes on VCU.
Here are the opening odds for the Thanksgiving slate of games NCAA Men’s Basketball from DraftKings Sportsbook.
College Basketball odds, Thanksgiving
|Visitor
|Home
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline odds
|Visitor
|Home
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline odds
|Dayton
|Miami FL
|Miami -6
|135.5
|Dayton +205, Miami FL -225
|UConn
|Michigan State
|UConn -2.5
|137
|UConn -140, Michigan State +120
|South Alabama
|San Diego
|San Diego -1.5
|136.5
|South Alabama +105, San Diego -125
|Presbyterian
|New Orleans
|New Orleans -2
|137.5
|New Orleans -130, Presbyterian +110
|North Texas
|Kansas
|Kansas -14.5
|130
|Kansas -1000, North Texas +650
|Auburn
|Loyola Chicago
|Auburn -2.5
|144.5
|Auburn -140, Loyola Chicago +120
|Hawaii
|UIC
|Hawaii -2
|132.5
|Hawaii -120, UIC +100
|Central Arkansas
|VMI
|VMI -9
|146.5
|VMI -410, Central Arkansas +310
|Alabama
|Iona
|Alabama -12
|152.5
|Alabama -675, Iona +475
|Baylor
|VCU
|Baylor -13
|129
|Baylor -800, VCU +550
|New Mexico
|UAB
|UAB -12
|150
|UAB -720, New Mexico +500
|Maryland
|Richmond
|Maryland -1.5
|139.5
|Maryland -120, Richmond +100
|UC San Diego
|Southern Mississippi
|UC San Diego -1
|141
|UC San Diego -125, Southern Mississippi +105
|Belmont
|Drake
|Drake -3
|150.5
|Drake -160, Belmont +140
|Arizona State
|Syracuse
|Syracuse -2
|142.5
|Syracuse -130, Arizona State +110
|San Francisco
|Towson
|San Francisco -13
|137
|San Francisco -760, Towson +525
|Louisville
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State -1.5
|133
|Louisville +105, Mississippi State -125
|USC
|Saint Josephs
|USC -18
|150
|USC -1600, Saint Josephs +900
|UNCW
|Montana
|Montana -7
|132.5
|Montana -265, UNCW +215
|Georgetown
|San Diego State
|San Diego State -8
|132
|San Diego State -320, Georgetown +250
