Opening lines for college basketball on Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving all! If you’re preparing to endure your family and you’ve already watched too much Godfather, we’ve got a full slate of college hoop to get you through the holiday.

The top game on the schedule is UConn taking on Michigan State in the final of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis at noon. The Huskies were able to escape Auburn in the last round with a 115-109 overtime win. Adama Sanogo led UConn in scoring with 30 points. A few Big 12 powerhouses are in action in cupcake games with No. 2 Kansas facing North Texas while No. 6 Baylor takes on VCU.

Here are the opening odds for the Thanksgiving slate of games NCAA Men’s Basketball from DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Basketball odds, Thanksgiving Visitor Home Spread Total Moneyline odds Visitor Home Spread Total Moneyline odds Dayton Miami FL Miami -6 135.5 Dayton +205, Miami FL -225 UConn Michigan State UConn -2.5 137 UConn -140, Michigan State +120 South Alabama San Diego San Diego -1.5 136.5 South Alabama +105, San Diego -125 Presbyterian New Orleans New Orleans -2 137.5 New Orleans -130, Presbyterian +110 North Texas Kansas Kansas -14.5 130 Kansas -1000, North Texas +650 Auburn Loyola Chicago Auburn -2.5 144.5 Auburn -140, Loyola Chicago +120 Hawaii UIC Hawaii -2 132.5 Hawaii -120, UIC +100 Central Arkansas VMI VMI -9 146.5 VMI -410, Central Arkansas +310 Alabama Iona Alabama -12 152.5 Alabama -675, Iona +475 Baylor VCU Baylor -13 129 Baylor -800, VCU +550 New Mexico UAB UAB -12 150 UAB -720, New Mexico +500 Maryland Richmond Maryland -1.5 139.5 Maryland -120, Richmond +100 UC San Diego Southern Mississippi UC San Diego -1 141 UC San Diego -125, Southern Mississippi +105 Belmont Drake Drake -3 150.5 Drake -160, Belmont +140 Arizona State Syracuse Syracuse -2 142.5 Syracuse -130, Arizona State +110 San Francisco Towson San Francisco -13 137 San Francisco -760, Towson +525 Louisville Mississippi State Mississippi State -1.5 133 Louisville +105, Mississippi State -125 USC Saint Josephs USC -18 150 USC -1600, Saint Josephs +900 UNCW Montana Montana -7 132.5 Montana -265, UNCW +215 Georgetown San Diego State San Diego State -8 132 San Diego State -320, Georgetown +250

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.