22 UConn vs. Michigan State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 UConn Huskies will face the Michigan State Spartans in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thanksgiving Thursday.

UConn is 5-0 this season, knocking off No. 19 Auburn 115-109 in double overtime on Wednesday in what might have been the most exciting game of the season so far. Sophomore forward Adama Sanogo led all scorers with 30 points, while RJ Cole added 24 points and six assists, including 5-10 from three-point range.

Michigan State squeaked by a quality Loyola-Chicago team 63-61 yesterday. Malik Hall was brilliant for the Spartans, scoring 24 points without a missed shot from either the field or the free throw line, though as a team MSU finished with 20 turnovers. Marcus Bingham added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds as well.

How to watch UConn vs. Michigan State

When: Thursday, November 25th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -1.5

Total: 141.5

