#22 UConn vs. Michigan State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Huskies and Spartans battle in the Bahamas.

By Collin Sherwin

Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. celebrates the win against the Loyola Ramblers in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament at Imperial Arena.&nbsp; Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 UConn Huskies will face the Michigan State Spartans in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thanksgiving Thursday.

UConn is 5-0 this season, knocking off No. 19 Auburn 115-109 in double overtime on Wednesday in what might have been the most exciting game of the season so far. Sophomore forward Adama Sanogo led all scorers with 30 points, while RJ Cole added 24 points and six assists, including 5-10 from three-point range.

Michigan State squeaked by a quality Loyola-Chicago team 63-61 yesterday. Malik Hall was brilliant for the Spartans, scoring 24 points without a missed shot from either the field or the free throw line, though as a team MSU finished with 20 turnovers. Marcus Bingham added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds as well.

How to watch UConn vs. Michigan State

When: Thursday, November 25th, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas
TV: ESPN
Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -1.5
Total: 141.5

