19 Auburn vs. Loyola-Chicago: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Auburn Tigers might be falling back a bit from their ranking next week, but are still getting a quality opponent in the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in the losers bracket game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday in Nassau, Bahamas.

Auburn fell to 3-1 yesterday following a dramatic double overtime loss to No. 22 UConn. 27 points from sophomore guard KD Johnson wasn’t enough, and 6’10 freshman Jabari Smith fouling out late after adding 22 points, with six rebounds made the difference late.

Loyola also fell just short in a 63-61 loss to Michigan State. Senior Lucas Williamson led all Ramblers with 16 points and eight rebounds, and was a big part of the team that forced 20 turnovers of the Spartans. But MSU shot 6-14 from three-point range, and had 13 assists on 18 made baskets.

How to watch Auburn vs. Loyola-Chicago

When: Thursday, November 25th, 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Resort, Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -2.5

Total: 144

