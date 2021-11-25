6 Baylor vs. VCU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 6 Baylor Bears and VCU Rams meet in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis from Nassau, Bahamas to celebrate Thanksgiving in the traditional manner of basketball in a Caribbean resort.

The Bears (5-0) have laid waste to everyone they’ve faced so far this season, including a 75-63 win over VCU in the opening round of this tournament on Wednesday. It’s been smooth sailing for the defending champs so far this season, with LJ Cryer stepping up his role significantly to be the team’s leading scorer at 17.8 points per game. BU is outscoring opponents 85.8-55.6 so far this season.

VCU (3-2) could get another key win for the Atlantic 10 today after stopping Syracuse 67-55 in the quarterfinals less than 24 hours ago. Forward Levi Stockard led all scorers with 15 points, and the Rams forced 16 Orange turnovers while holding the ACC side to just 5-23 from three-point range.

How to watch Baylor vs. VCU

When: Thursday, November 25th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -12

Total: 129.5

