Full list of Week 12 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time for the annual holiday triple-header of football. The day will feature Bears-Lions and Raiders-Cowboys during prime eating hours, and then Bills-Saints in the evening after many of us have passed out in food comas.

It’s been a wild year of upsets and we saw that again last week. Notably, the Texans beat the Titans fairly handily. I put together my usual weekly picks and came away with a 9-6 record. I break my picks up by confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. I went 3-1 in high confidence picks, 3-2 for medium, 3-2 for low and 0-1 with my Saints over Eagles no-confidence pick.

Below are my straight-up confidence picks for Week 12. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. I’ve got five underdog upsets this weekend. We’ll probably see a fair number, but who knows who they’ll actually be. I find it interesting that this week I only have one high confidence pick. There are a lot of tough matchups this weekend and the parity of the NFL is making it harder and harder to make even basic straight-up picks.

High confidence

Bills over Saints

Medium confidence

Cowboys over Raiders

Bengals over Steelers

Falcons over Jaguars

Packers over Rams***

49ers over Vikings

Ravens over Browns

Low confidence

Bucs over Colts

Panthers over Dolphins

Patriots over Titans

Broncos over Chargers***

Seahawks over Washington***

No confidence

Lions over Bears***

Texans over Jets

Giants over Eagles***

