Ezekiel Elliott injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

The Dallas Cowboys face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving and running back Ezekiel Elliott will be playing through pain. Elliott is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, according to Ian Rapoport.

He was listed as limited on Monday’s practice participation report and then full on Tuesday and Wednesday. He’s been on the injury report since suffering the injury in Week 9 but has yet to miss a game, or even a practice.

Fantasy football impact: Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Elliott is currently the seventh-ranked running back in fantasy football. He only has two 100-yard rushing games this season, but he’s been finding the end zone and getting a fair amount of work in the passing game. Over the past four weeks, he has not exceeded 51 rushing yards, but he has at least three receptions in each game. It’s boosted his PPR value, while his standard value has taken a bit of a hit lately.

On Thanksgiving, he faces a Raiders defense that gives up the sixth most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Tony Pollard will continue to get a sizable amount of work complementing Elliott. Elliott is a fringe RB1 for fantasy purposes right now, but Pollard has emerged as a decent flex option.