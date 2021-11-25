Lions RB D’Andre Swift ruled out for rest of Week 12 vs. Bears with shoulder injury

Update: Swift has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Bears.

The Detroit Lions could be without their best offensive player for the rest of their Week 12 contest against the Chicago Bears. Running back D’Andre Swift appeared to suffer a shoulder injury and has gone to the locker room. He is questionable to return. Jamaal Williams takes over as the lead running back in his place.

D’Andre Swift is now heading to the locker room after suffering an injury on this current drive. — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) November 25, 2021

Swift was already quite heavily involved prior to his exit, with three carries and three receptions. Unfortunately, the running back only mustered nine totals yard on those six touches. The Lions do have a touchdown in this game but have looked bad offensively outside of that lone drive.

Managers who played Swift will be hopeful the running back can eventually return to the contest. Even though he is on a bad team, Swift has a been a consistent fantasy producer due to his volume in both the running and receiving game. Game script typically helps his cause as well, as Detroit often plays from behind.